Afghanistan summons Pakistani envoy, lodges strong protest over "cross-border infiltration" in Nuristan

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan on Tuesday (local time) summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul to lodge a strong letter of protest against the “infiltration of destructive armed elements across the Durand Line into Istiqlal in Nuristan.”

In a statement posted on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan lambasted the Pakistani military for providing “direct operational assistance and guidance” to terrorist elements from the region, attempting to enter Afghan territory across the Durand Line.

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The ministry further said that the security forces of Afghanistan intercepted them and thwarted their plans.

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“The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul and handed him a strong letter of protest regarding the infiltration of destructive armed elements across the Durand Line into Istiqlal in Nuristan. On the 13th of Rabi' al-Thani, 1448 AH, in Istiqlal of Kamdesh District in Nuristan, the evil and corruption. Elements of Daesh and Fitna groups attempted, with direct assistance and guidance from the Pakistani military regime, to infiltrate across the Durand Line and carry out destructive activities in the mentioned area, but, praise be to Allah, the security forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, with the victory granted by Allah Almighty, thwarted them and prevented the implementation of their plans,” the statement said.

Expressing severe condemnation, the Afghan Foreign Ministry added, "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the facilitation and provision of grounds for recruitment, organization, training, and equipping centers for destructive elements in areas under the control of Pakistan's military regime, and their subsequent guidance and dispatch across the Durand Line under the direct leadership of the Pakistani military," the statement read.

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Afghanistan further described the infiltration as a blatant breach of its national sovereignty and international norms, saying, "The measures of Pakistan's military regime constitute a clear violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity and are in conflict with the principles of Islam, international law, humanitarian standards, and neighborly relations. The Islamic Emirate warns that the continuation of such irresponsible and unserious actions and the responsibility for their unwarranted consequences will fall entirely on the shoulders of Pakistan's military regime." (ANI)

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