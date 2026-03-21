Afghans abroad face tough year amid mass deportations from Pakistan, other countries

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 21 (ANI): The solar year 1404 (2025-2026) proved to be a difficult and painful period for Afghan migrants, with large-scale deportations and tightening migration policies significantly disrupting the lives of thousands of families, deepening their instability, Tolo News reported.

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According to Tolo News, throughout the year, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that nearly 2.9 million Afghans returned to the country, with around half of them forcibly repatriated. Of these, approximately 1.9 million were deported from Iran, 1 million from Pakistan, and 1,953 from Tajikistan.

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The total number of migrants deported from Iran and Pakistan during the same period exceeded three million, Tolo News reported, citing Afghanistan's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

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Maroufa Eshaqi, an Afghan migrant in Iran, said that the Iranian authorities had earlier issued census documents that migrants could use for education, healthcare, and other services. However, she noted that these documents have now been declared invalid, raising concerns among migrants, as reported by Tolo News.

Mohammad, who was recently deported from Pakistan, said their homes were destroyed and that outstanding debts owed to them were not repaid. He added that despite reaching out to those they had business dealings with, they received nothing and returned to Afghanistan empty-handed, as per Tolo News.

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According to Tolo News, the forced deportations also drew reactions from officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Abdul Salam Hanafi and Mawlawi Abdul Kabir expressed concern and urged Iran and Pakistan to treat Afghan migrants in accordance with Islamic principles, humanitarian values, and good neighbourly relations, Tolo News reported.

Hanafi said that the Islamic, humanitarian, and neighbourly rights of Afghan migrants must not be violated, adding that neighbouring countries are obliged to refrain from mistreating migrants in line with Islamic and international laws and must respect their property and places of residence, Tolo News reported.

According to Tolo News, Kabir stated that any concerns should be brought to the ministry so that necessary reforms can be undertaken, adding that a meeting with UNAMA would be held as a follow-up step.

The deportations also faced criticism from international organisations advocating for migrant rights, as reported by Tolo News.

According to Tolo News, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said that the forced return of individuals who have been recognised as refugees for decades contradicts Pakistan's long-standing humanitarian approach and violates the principle of non-refoulement.

At the same time, pressure on Afghan migrants extended beyond neighbouring countries, Tolo News reported.

Several European nations, including Germany, Turkey, Austria, Tajikistan, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, also emphasised deportations of undocumented Afghan migrants during the year, as reported by Tolo News.

Turkey alone detained more than 42,000 Afghan migrants, placing Afghans at the top among detained foreign nationals, Tolo News reported.

As per Tolo News, the United States also tightened its immigration stance, with President Donald Trump calling for a review and restriction of Afghan migrants' presence. He said that all foreign nationals who entered the country from Afghanistan during the Biden administration must be reviewed and that those who do not qualify should be removed, adding that the United States would not tolerate threats and would never surrender in the face of terrorism.

Alongside deportations, reports also emerged of the violent treatment of migrants, including incidents in which some were targeted by Iranian border forces, leading to deaths, Tolo News reported.

Ahmad Shah Abdali, a relative of the victims, urged officials of the Islamic Emirate to address their concerns, stating that the nine individuals who were martyred were all from a single village, Tolo News reported.

Additionally, the execution of 85 Afghan citizens in Iran emerged as one of the most controversial issues of the year, as reported by Tolo News.

According to Tolo News, legal expert Rohullah Sakhi Zada said there are serious doubts about whether the fundamental rights of the accused, including access to defence lawyers and fair trial standards, were upheld, noting that reports suggest these principles were often not observed.

During the year, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said it is working to address the migrant situation and announced that the process of resettling returnees has begun, including the distribution of free land across various provinces, Tolo News reported. (ANI)

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