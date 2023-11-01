Afghans leave Pakistan in droves fearing crackdown

Peshawar, October 31

A large number of Afghans crammed into trucks and buses in Pakistan on Tuesday, heading to the border to return home hours before the expiration of Pakistan’s government deadline for those who are in the country illegally to leave or face deportation from November 1. The deadline is part of a new anti-migrant crackdown that targets all undocumented or unregistered foreigners, according to Islamabad. But it mostly affects Afghans, who make up the bulk of migrants in Pakistan. The expulsion campaign has drawn widespread criticism from UN agencies, rights groups and the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan. Pakistan officials warn that people who are in the country illegally face arrest and deportation after October 31.

UN agencies say there are more than 2 million undocumented Afghans in Pakistan, at least 6,00,000 of whom fled after the Taliban takeover in 2021. Although the government insists it isn't targeting Afghans, the campaign comes amid strained relations between Pakistan and the Taliban rulers next door. — AP

#Pakistan