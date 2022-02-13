Afghans slam Joe Biden’s order for 9/11 victims

Kabul: Demonstrators in Kabul on Saturday condemned President Joe Biden's order freeing up $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the US for families of America's 9/11 victims, saying the money belonged to Afghans. The protesters asked America for financial compensation for the tens of thousands of Afghans killed in the last 20 years of war in Afghanistan. AP
US to open embassy in Solomon Islands
Wellington: The US says it will open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, laying out in unusually blunt terms a plan to increase its influence in the South Pacific nation before China becomes "strongly embedded". The reasoning was explained in a State Department notification to Congress. The plan was confirmed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a visit to Fiji. AP
One killed, 42 hurt in China bus blast
Beijing: One person was killed and 42 others injured when a bus exploded in Shenyang City in China’s Liaoning Province on Saturday, the police said. Two of the wounded sustained critical injuries.
