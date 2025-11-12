Gaborone [Botswana], November 12 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu addressed the National Assembly of Botswana in Gaborone, underscoring the importance of democratic values, youth empowerment, and deepening India-Botswana cooperation across key sectors.

Speaking before the Assembly, President Murmu said, "We, as democracies, need to be sensitive to the dreams and aspirations of our people, especially to the expectations of our youth. They indeed are the future and they will define the trajectories that our countries eventually end up taking."

Highlighting Africa's growing global significance, she noted, "Africa is the continent of the future. With its youthful demographics and vast natural resources, the continent can fuel the growth of the global economy."

Reaffirming India's commitment to Botswana, President Murmu said, "India is firmly committed to further deepen its partnership with Botswana across sectors and to share its development experience with Botswana."

Earlier in the day, President Murmu held delegation-level talks with President of Botswana Duma Boko at the President's Office in Gaborone.

The discussions, which marked the first-ever Presidential visit from India to Botswana, focused on strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing economic cooperation, and expanding strategic partnerships between the two nations -- setting the tone for her address to the National Assembly later in the day.

In her press statement following the talks, President Murmu said, "I am truly delighted to be in this beautiful country at the invitation of His Excellency, the President of Botswana. I thank President Boko as well as the Government and people of the Republic of Botswana for the warm welcome extended to me and my delegation, which includes our Minister of State V Somanna as well as two members of Parliament, P Vasava and D K Aruna."

The President noted that her visit represents a milestone in India-Botswana relations.

"My visit marks an important milestone for our bilateral relations, as it is the first-ever Presidential visit from India to Botswana. It also assumes significance in view of the approaching 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between our two countries in 2026," she said.

Speaking about her meeting with President Boko, she added, "This morning, I had a very productive meeting with President Boko, followed by fruitful delegation-level talks. Our discussions covered the full range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest.

We reaffirmed the deep and friendly ties between India and Botswana, founded on shared democratic values and mutual respect. We agreed to expand cooperation in key sectors including trade and investment, agriculture, renewable energy, health, education, skill development, defence, and digital technology."

Highlighting the outcomes of the talks, President Murmu said, "We witnessed the signing of an important agreement which will help in providing easy access of good quality and affordable Indian medicines to the citizens of Botswana. I also conveyed to President Boko, India's decision to send essential ARV medicines as requested by Government of Botswana."

She emphasised the growing partnership between the two countries, noting, "We are encouraged by the growing participation of Indian companies in Botswana's economic development, particularly in the diamond sector. We have also agreed to strengthen collaboration in sectors such as agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, education, skilling and capacity building."

Reaffirming India's long-standing commitment to the region, President Murmu said, "I conveyed to President Boko, India's firm commitment to working closely with Botswana to further deepen our ties, as well as India's commitment to expanding its partnership with the African region, including within the framework of India-Africa Forum Summit."

She also expressed appreciation for Botswana's support to India's wildlife conservation efforts, saying, "It gives me special pleasure to note that Botswana is to reintroduce Cheetahs in India under 'Project Cheetah'.

This is a unique wildlife conservation initiative of Government of India, which aims to restore the Cheetah to India's ecosystems. I must thank President Boko and the people of Botswana for agreeing to send their Cheetahs to India. We will take good care of them!"

Outlining her engagements during the visit, President Murmu said, "Later today, I will have the opportunity to address the National Assembly of Botswana. I also look forward to exchanging views with the Vice-President of Botswana, Speaker of the Parliament and other dignitaries and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between our two countries."

She further said she was eager to meet members of the Indian community in Botswana, adding, "I am also looking forward to interacting with members of the Indian community here, who act as a living bridge between the two countries."

President Murmu arrived in Gaborone on Monday evening after concluding her state visit to Angola, which formed the first leg of her two-nation tour undertaken at the invitation of Angolan President João Lourenco.

Her visit to Angola reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening partnerships across Africa and the Global South.

During her stay in Luanda, President Murmu held detailed discussions with President Lourenco at the Presidential Palace and took part in celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Angola's independence on November 11.

She also addressed the Angolan Parliament and interacted with members of the Indian community, opening new avenues of cooperation between India and Angola in healthcare, space technology, and digital public infrastructure.

Both sides expressed intent to enhance collaboration through global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, and the International Big Cat Alliance.

The two-nation tour marks the first-ever state visit by an Indian Head of State to both Angola and Botswana, underscoring India's deepening engagement with the African continent. (ANI)

