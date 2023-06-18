African leaders visit Russia to discuss peace plan with Putin

Kyiv, June 17
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday is set to host a group of African leaders who travelled to Russia on a self-styled “peace mission” after their trip to Ukraine.
Seven African leaders — presidents of Comoros, Senegal, South Africa and Zambia, as well as Egypt’s prime minister and top envoys from the Republic of Congo and Uganda — visited Ukraine on Friday to try to help end their nearly 16-month-old war.
The African leaders travelled to St. Petersburg on Saturday to meet with Putin who attended a business forum in Russia’s second-largest city.
The mission to Ukraine, the first of its kind by African leaders, comes in the wake of other peace initiatives — such as one by China — and carried particular importance for Africa that relies on food and fertiliser deliveries from Russia and Ukraine. — AP
