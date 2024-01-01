After 52 years, Denmark’s Queen to abdicate throne

COPENHAGEN, December 31
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II will abdicate on January 14 next year after 52 years on the throne and will be succeeded by her eldest son Crown Prince Frederik, she said her annual New Year’s speech on Sunday. The 83-year-old queen, who took over the throne in 1972, is the longest-serving monarch in Europe following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.
“I have decided that now is the right time. On January 14, 2024, – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as queen of Denmark,” she said.
