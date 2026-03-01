DT
PT
After 700 years, Britain ousts hereditary nobles from Parl

After 700 years, Britain ousts hereditary nobles from Parl

AP
London, Updated At : 12:10 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The House of Lords chamber at the Houses of Parliament in London. Reuters file
Centuries of British political tradition will end within weeks after Parliament voted to remove hereditary aristocrats from the un-elected House of Lords. On Tuesday night, members of the upper chamber dropped objections to legislation passed by the House of Commons — the lower house — ousting dozens of dukes, earls and viscounts who inherited seats in Parliament along with their aristocratic titles.

Government minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said the change put an end to “an archaic and undemocratic principle”.

“Our parliament should always be a place where talents are recognised and merit counts,” he said. “It should never be a gallery of old boys’ networks, nor a place where titles, many of which were handed out centuries ago, hold power over the will of the people.”

