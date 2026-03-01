After 700 years, Britain ousts hereditary nobles from Parl

Centuries of British political tradition will end within weeks after Parliament voted to remove hereditary aristocrats from the un-elected House of Lords. On Tuesday night, members of the upper chamber dropped objections to legislation passed by the House of Commons — the lower house — ousting dozens of dukes, earls and viscounts who inherited seats in Parliament along with their aristocratic titles.

Government minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said the change put an end to “an archaic and undemocratic principle”.

“Our parliament should always be a place where talents are recognised and merit counts,” he said. “It should never be a gallery of old boys’ networks, nor a place where titles, many of which were handed out centuries ago, hold power over the will of the people.”