After Imran Khan loses no-trust vote, his close aide’s house gets raided

Dr Arsalan Khalid had worked as the focal person for Khan on the digital media team since 2019

After Imran Khan loses no-trust vote, his close aide’s house gets raided

Imran Khan- File photo

PTI

Lahore, April 10

Hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Sunday, his close aide’s house here was raided and his family’s mobile phones were confiscated, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has alleged.

Dr Arsalan Khalid had worked as the focal person for Khan on the digital media team since 2019.

“Ex Focal person on PM Imran Khan on Digital, Dr Arsalan Khalid’s home has been raided and they have taken all phones from his family,” Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) said on Twitter.

“He has never abused anyone on social media & never attacked any institutions,” another tweet said.

The party has urged the Federal Investigation Agency to investigate this incident.

Khalid is a graduate of King Edward Medical University and an entrepreneur, and had earlier led the PTI Lahore chapter social media, according to Geo TV report.

He had spearheaded the social media campaigns for multiple historic events, including the Digital Media Campaign for General Election 2018, the report added.

Former federal minister and PTI leader Asad Umar reacted to the incident, saying that the raid on Khalid’s house is “highly condemnable.” “Raid on @arslankhalid_m house is highly condemnable. Patriotic youth like dr. Arslan is an asset for the nation,” Umar tweeted.

Pakistan will have a new Prime Minister on Monday when the National Assembly reconvenes to elect a new head of the government after Khan was ousted from office through a no-confidence vote.

The combined Opposition has already named Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif as its joint candidate to replace Khan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is Punjab Congress chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

2
Nation

Kartik Vasudev dreamt of going to Canada to pursue higher education but fate had other plans, says family

3
Punjab

Amrinder Raja Warring PPCC chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

4
Nation

60-feet-long steel bridge stolen in Bihar’s Sasaram

5
World

Pakistan political crisis: Midnight no-trust vote ousts Imran Khan

6
World

Imran Khan leaves Pak PM's official residence

7
Punjab

Punjab Congress appointments: High command tries to maintain region, experience and caste balance

8
Punjab

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada; EAM expresses condolences

9
World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan holds emergency meeting of his Cabinet

10
World

Bilawal Bhutto accuses Imran of seeking military intervention by delaying vote

Don't Miss

View All
Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back
Trending

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back

Top Stories

PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer will act ...

Pakistan National Assembly to meet again on Monday to elect new Prime Minister

Pakistan National Assembly to meet again on Monday to elect new PM

Combined Opposition has already named PML-N president Shehba...

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials after Imran Khan’s ouster

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials after Imran Khan’s ouster

Federal Investigation Agency and airport officials say that ...

Imran Khan tried to sack Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Bajwa before ouster: Reports

Imran Khan tried to sack Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa before ouster: Reports

Attempted effort for a ‘change’ failed as the Defence Minist...

BJP chief Nadda rules out change in Himachal leadership

BJP chief Nadda rules out change in Himachal leadership

Says the party will contest upcoming Assembly polls under th...

Cities

View All

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

Depleting green cover a cause for concern in Amritsar

Gang involved in smuggling weapons, drugs busted, 2 held

New Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh assumes charge

And the audience returns to theatre

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada, EAM expresses condolences

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada; EAM expresses condolences

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Act against guilty schools, parents ask UT Edu Secy

Monopolised sale of Books, uniform: Act against guilty schools, parents ask Chandigarh Education Secretary

Cab, auto drivers' strike on April 12 in tricity

Hold elections afresh, orders PU Chancellor

Depleting groundwater cause of concern: NGT

Tanda Karor village in Mohali devoid of basic amenities

Fire at Ghazipur landfill site, no casualty: Officials

Fire at Ghazipur landfill site, no casualty: Officials

IMD warns of ‘heat wave conditions’ in Delhi; maximum temperature to hover around 42 degrees Celsius

Fire breaks out at Delhi godown, no injuries

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

Online mediation can work wonders, says Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Farmers urge govt to release Rs 900-crore dues

Nawanshahr man takes on snatchers

13 minors rescued: Bihar man yet to find his 2 sons

Two-time gallantry awardee shares family’s love for olive green

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Two accused in oil trading company robbery identified in Ludhiana

17-year-old raped by teacher in Ludhiana

Educator booked for harassing minor girl

Man booked for rape bid on daughter-in-law in Ludhiana

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

2,455 beneficiaries jabbed against Covid in district

1,316 get degrees at Modi College

Purse snatched from woman

Patiala: Thrashed at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, elderly awaits justice