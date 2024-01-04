After killing top Hamas leader, Israel on high alert

Beirut, January 3

Israel was on high alert for an escalation with Hezbollah on Wednesday after one of the top leaders of the Hamas was killed in a strike in Beirut that was widely blamed on Israel and heightened the risk of a broader Middle East conflict.

The killing of Saleh al-Arouri, the most senior Hamas member slain since the war in Gaza erupted nearly three months ago, provided a morale boost for Israelis.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israeli forces were in a high state of readiness and prepared for any scenario.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has previously vowed to retaliate for any Israeli targeting of allied militant leaders in Lebanon. Israeli forces kept up their assault on the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. — Agencies

#Hamas #Israel