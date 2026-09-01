After month-long calm, US, Iran exchange fresh strikes

The US has reverted to military attacks on Iran, the first such violence in a month, firing missiles and drones at Iranian rocket launchers on an island in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran responded with attacks on US military bases in Jordan and the UAE. The US Central Command, tasked to West Asia, said it acted late on Sunday after it detected the Iranians planning to lay fresh mines into the Strait.

Advertisement

The last known US strikes on Iran were in late July. The latest round of fighting broke out late on Sunday with a US attack on Larak Island in the Strait. The US said the IRGC was preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait.

Advertisement

The IRGC said the US attack killed or wounded several soldiers and citizens, and would be met with “punishment” from Tehran, Iranian state media reported. At least two Iranians were killed and two injured, initial reports said. One IRGC navy officer was reported dead.

Advertisement

The IRGC targeted infrastructure, maintenance facilities and enemy fighter jet positions at the US-operated King Hussein and al-Azraq airbases in Jordan with ballistic missiles, causing heavy damage, Iranian state television claimed.

Reuters reported that Iranian missiles were intercepted with no significant impact so far.

Advertisement

‘Laughable’: Tehran dismisses Trump’s AI post on Kharg attack

US President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video clip that he said showed Iran’s Kharg Island oil hub being blown to smithereens, which an Iranian official dismissed as “laughable”, just hours after both nations resumed hostilities for the first time since July.

Several hours after the post, there was no evidence that Kharg had been attacked.

“Trump’s tweets are laughable and conditions in Kharg are calm and appropriate,” said Hamid Bovard, chief executive of the government-run National Iranian Oil Co.

“Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!! President DJT,” Trump had said on his Truth Social platform.

(With agency inputs)