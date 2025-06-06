DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / After record number of road fatalities, Israel to hold national emergency conference

After record number of road fatalities, Israel to hold national emergency conference

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:05 AM Jun 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 6 (ANI/TPS): The year 2024 ended with a record of 439 fatalities in road accidents - the highest number in the last twenty years. In light of the serious situation, Israel's National Road Safety Authority will hold a national emergency conference, led by the Ministry of Transportation and in cooperation with all professional bodies, with the aim of formulating immediate steps to curb the rising trend.

Advertisement

The goal of the conference is to bring together all the key actors working in the field, and to constitute a turning point in the national fight against road fatalities. During the conference, operational steps will be presented to promote a comprehensive national plan to improve road safety and reduce the number of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Transport and Road Safety called the setting of a new road fatalities record a "disturbing statistic that indicates a continuing upward trend in fatal accidents on Israeli roads. Road accidents are a serious national problem that affects the entire public - Jews and Arabs, religious and secular, men and women - and requires joint, broad-based and immediate action." (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts