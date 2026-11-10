After Trump indicates possible end of military ops in West Asia, Iran warns "surrender to seven conditions"

Tehran [Iran], November 10 (ANI): Iran's powerful secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei has issued a warning to the US after Donald Trump indicated that the war is unlikely to resume.

In a statement Rezaei called on the US to submit to Iran's seven conditions to bring an immediate end to the conflict in West Asia.

"The war against Iran has torn the U.S. government apart, but Washington is flailing like a desperate gambler -Stop playing. Stop making up news about imaginary negotiations. Do not deny the new order in West Asia -It is time to surrender to Iran’s seven conditions," Rezaei told Iranian media.

Iran's seven conditions include an end to the hostilities on all fronts, lifting the US Naval blockade along the Strait of Hormuz, reopening the shipping lanes in the strait immediately, lifting of economic sanctions on Iran, release of Iranian assets held abroad and stopping intervention in Iran's internal affairs.

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The conditional offer from Iran follows Trump's assertion that the conflict was unlikely to escalate again.

"Iran and Iran militarily is effectively over. Where just keeping it the status quo and we're doing that really at the behest of countries that are their neighbors but it's a failing country... They're talking to us and they're talking very politely and we'll see what happens, but there's a good chance that that could get ended. So at the conclusion of the military engagement, the American people and the people of the world will be far safer and more secure than they've been in many, many years because Iran was killing many people...I don't guarantee anything but if we do have to go back in, we are locked and loaded and ready to go," Trump said.

On Monday, Trump engaged ina high-level dialogue with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The US President announced that key Gulf allies have backed an unprecedented joint land-and-sea blockade against Iran under "Operation Iron Gate," declaring that preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains strictly "non-negotiable."

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Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump noted that Gulf partners are united in their stance that Tehran must never acquire nuclear capabilities.

"I had an excellent conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar, wherein much was discussed with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Most importantly, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others, would prefer the status quo, in other words, a continuation of the Greatest Naval Blockade in History, and the new Operation Iron Gate — Therefore, Land and Sea. All have agreed that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon — That is non-negotiable!" Trump wrote.

While warning that American forces remain in a high state of combat readiness should regional dynamics deteriorate, Trump projected optimism regarding a potential de-escalation, noting signs of progress toward winding down the hostilities. (ANI)

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