After Trump, US embassy shares Vance praise for 'friend' India

After Trump, US embassy shares Vance praise for ‘friend’ India

Ujwal Jalali
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:15 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The post was accompanied by a photograph from US Vice President JD Vance’s April 2025 visit to India, showing him walking alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File
The US embassy in India has once again struck a notably warm diplomatic note, publicly praising India and underscoring the depth of bilateral ties at a time when New Delhi and Washington are engaged in delicate negotiations to push forward a long-pending trade agreement.

In a post on X on Thursday, the embassy quoted US Vice President JD Vance, saying, “In India, America has a friend, and we seek to strengthen the warm bonds our great nations already share.” The post was accompanied by a photograph from Vance’s April 2025 visit to India when he had said the aforementioned comment and showing him walking alongside PM Narendra Modi.

The message follows closely on the heels of another “surprise” social media post by the embassy earlier this week, in which it quoted President Donald Trump describing Modi as a “great friend” and India as a key strategic partner for the United States in the Indo-Pacific. Taken together, the back-to-back public endorsements are being seen as an unmistakable signal of political goodwill and continuity in the India-US relationship.

Diplomatic sources view the embassy’s affirmative tone as significant, coming amid ongoing efforts by both sides to bridge differences and advance a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade deal. While official negotiations remain complex and, at times, contentious, the messaging suggests a conscious attempt to keep the broader strategic partnership insulated from economic frictions.

The renewed praise also aligns with recent high-level engagement between the two capitals. Last week, Prime Minister Modi and Trump held a telephonic conversation to review progress under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and explore ways to expand cooperation in trade, critical and emerging technologies, energy, defence and security. Both leaders reportedly expressed satisfaction over the steady strengthening of bilateral ties.

Trade, however, remains the most sensitive pillar of the relationship. Despite shared strategic interests, trade ties have been strained by Washington’s decision to double tariffs on certain Indian goods to 50 per cent and impose an additional 25 per cent levy on imports linked to India’s purchases of Russian crude. New Delhi has termed the measures “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” while maintaining that it remains open to constructive engagement.

Against this backdrop, the US Embassy’s public messaging is being interpreted as a deliberate effort to reinforce trust and signal that, notwithstanding trade irritants, the India-US partnership remains anchored in shared democratic values, strategic convergence and long-term mutual interest.

