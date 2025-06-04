"After us, another delegation will be coming... ": Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Pakistan, explains who really is 'Buzdil'

Brussels [Belgium], June 4 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed Pakistan over its radicalisation and the instability in the country. She revealed the "truth of Pakistan, " with history of military coups, extrajudicial killings, and erosion of democratic institutions. while speaking at an interaction in Belgium on Wednesday.

Referring to Pakistan and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "After us, another delegation will be coming... The person who is leading the delegation, in his parliamentary speech, he said, 'Kaun raat ke andhere mein hamle karte hain? Buzdil raat ke waqt hamle karte hain'".

She questioned the international community's call for dialogue with Pakistan, asking who exactly India should engage with given the country's history of military dominance over civilian governments.

She said, "I need to explain what 'Buzdil' means. The person (Bhutto) needs to understand this. Buzdil means those who coup upon an elected government and after the coup, sending to jail and murder the elected Prime Minister so as to establish a government of the Army general. Unelected, who are controlling the government and the public discourse and civil government. They don't just stop there, the Army General starts with the radicalization in Pakistan, and work to end the remnants of the constitution and Jinnah's dream. And after that, the elected Prime Minister who comes back from London to Pakistan is killed in broad daylight--all because of that radicalization. That is the truth of Pakistan- that it has never been ruled or the civilian government has had the power to be able to take decisions. The international community tells us time and again 'Get into dialogue', but, get into dialogue with whom?"

She was referring to former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who in an address to the parliament after India's Operation Sindoor, said an attack in the dead and dark of night was "an act of cowardice."

She also took a jibe at Pakistan military establishment that govern the country for some thirty years altogether with military coups since its independence -- Benazir Bhutto's assassination and ouster of Imran Khan, Pakistan's military had meddled in politics for decades.

She accused Pakistan's military establishment of undermining democratic institutions, controlling public discourse, and betraying Jinnah's constitutional vision. "This is senseless radicalisation," she said.

Chaturvedi is a member of the delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, which includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

The visit is part of India's broader diplomatic campaign to highlight the impact of cross-border terrorism and advocate for justice for its victims. (ANI)

