After US envoy to Turkiye warns of possible Iran 'strike' on weekend, Trump first feigns ignorance then warns of another 'Epic Fury'

Ankara [Turkiye], October 24 (ANI): US Ambassador to Turkiye Tom Barrack has said a US strike on Iran could take place this weekend, while reiterating that President Donald Trump remains open to a deal with Tehran.

“Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely,” Barrack said in an interview with Lebanese-Australian entrepreneur Mario Nawfal on Friday (local time).

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Barrack, who also serves as Trump's special envoy, made the remarks amid diplomatic efforts by regional countries, including Pakistan and Qatar, to bridge differences between Washington and Tehran. He said Trump remained open to negotiations but warned that continued threats against the United States, its allies and Gulf countries would have consequences.

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“The president has been clear. I'm giving you American policy. President is very clear. He's open and available and accessible to a deal. And we've been at the table for months and months and months,” Barrack said.

He added that the immediate nuclear threat had been addressed, while issues concerning nuclear proliferation and uranium enrichment remained part of the negotiations. Barrack also cited the Strait of Hormuz as another point of contention, alongside discussions over unfreezing Iranian assets, sanctions relief, ending military engagement and US commitments towards Israel.

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“The consequence won't be regime change. The United States, the president of the United States has said he's not interested in regime change. He's interested in rebalancing. So that there are no hostages, there are no threats, and the world can calm down,” he said.

Barrack also distinguished between the Iranian people and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), describing the latter as the adversary of the United States and Israel. He said Washington wanted to pursue a peaceful process but questioned whom the United States could engage with in negotiations.

“So I think it's open for dialogue. The problem is with whom is the dialogue?” Barrack said.

However, hours later, on landing in Florida President Trump feigned ignorance about the possibility of an immediate strike, even as he kept his options open.

When asked, "Your ambassador said : absolutely, there could be a strike on Iran this weekend."

Trump replied : "That was my ambassador? He's a pretty powerful man, I guess. If that's the case, I don't know anything about."

The US President then changed his line with a more combative approach during a n election rally in Florida. Trump issued a direct military warning to Tehran, teasing another potential US strike on Iran if the country fails to reach a diplomatic agreement, remarking that Washington might launch "another little Epic Fury" to compel compliance.

"We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree," Trump told the cheering crowd, hinting at kinetic action if negotiations falter. Questioning Tehran’s strategic foresight, Trump said,

"If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business.' But, you know, I doubt they'll do that because perhaps they're not smart," he added.

With US Midterms poised for the first week of November, analysts believe that a spike in the conflict in West Asia can be expected with both the US and Iran hardening their positions. (ANI)

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