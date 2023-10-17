After woman is killed by Hamas terrorists, father traces her body using phone, Apple watch

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 17

Eyal Waldman, the founder of Mellanox, a multinational supplier of computer network products, used his daughter’s phone’s tracking feature and her Apple watch to locate her body, after she and her boyfriend were killed after Hamas terrorists attacked Supernova Music Festival in Israel on October 7.

Speaking to a news channel, Waldman said he had hoped that his 24-year-old daughter, Danielle, had been taken hostage by the terror outfit.

However, he learnt that his daughter and her boyfriend of six years, were among the approximately 260 victims killed by Hamas at the music festival.

"Three hours after I landed [in Israel], I went down south and was able to find the car they were in. We found the car and some belongings and we knew this is the car Danielle was in because of an emergency call we had received from her cell phone that has a feature of a crash call," Waldman told an Israel-based news channel.

Waldman said his daughter and her boyfriend had recently shifted to a new apartment together and were planning to get married soon.

