 After woman is killed by Hamas terrorists, father traces her body using phone, Apple watch : The Tribune India

  • World
  • After woman is killed by Hamas terrorists, father traces her body using phone, Apple watch

After woman is killed by Hamas terrorists, father traces her body using phone, Apple watch

The daughter and her boyfriend were killed by Hamas terrorists in the Supernova music fest attack

After woman is killed by Hamas terrorists, father traces her body using phone, Apple watch

Photo for representation purpose only. File photo



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 17

Eyal Waldman, the founder of Mellanox, a multinational supplier of computer network products, used his daughter’s phone’s tracking feature and her Apple watch to locate her body, after she and her boyfriend were killed after Hamas terrorists attacked Supernova Music Festival in Israel on October 7.

Speaking to a news channel, Waldman said he had hoped that his 24-year-old daughter, Danielle, had been taken hostage by the terror outfit.

However, he learnt that his daughter and her boyfriend of six years, were among the approximately 260 victims killed by Hamas at the music festival.

"Three hours after I landed [in Israel], I went down south and was able to find the car they were in. We found the car and some belongings and we knew this is the car Danielle was in because of an emergency call we had received from her cell phone that has a feature of a crash call," Waldman told an Israel-based news channel.

Waldman said his daughter and her boyfriend had recently shifted to a new apartment together and were planning to get married soon.

#Hamas #Israel

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Science Technology

WhatsApp rolls out passwordless logins with passkeys on Android

2
Punjab

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' outdoor for destination weddings

3
Punjab

Resume visas for People of Indian Origin in Canada, Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney requests MEA

4
Punjab

Former Congress MLA Kulbir Zira arrested

5
India

MS Gill laid to rest, wreath placed on ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s behalf

6
Punjab

Akal Takht imposes ban on carrying of Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' for destination weddings

7
World

Hamas releases first video of hostage: French-Israeli woman was abducted from a party

8
World

Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning

9
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter Malti steals the show at Jonas Brothers concert with her adorable on-stage moment

10
World

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Top News

Supreme Court says no to same-sex marriage

Supreme Court declines to legalise same-sex marriage

CJI says ‘making such a law is domain of Parliament’

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and ‘lack of fiscal prudence’

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and fiscal prudence

Purohit has accused the state government of diverting capita...

I-T dept conducts searches in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

Income Tax searches held in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

The company has its registered office in Punjab and the I-T ...

Congress ex-MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested

Former Congress MLA Kulbir Zira arrested

Zira was arrested following a complaint by a block developme...

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

The trial court's decision had cleared the decks for Chadha'...


Cities

View All

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Amritsar: Doctors end protest after police register case against attackers

Daily flight from Amritsar to Mumbai from November 1

This ward’s residents battle bad roads poor sanitation, garbage heaps, stench

NREGA workers hold protest, want timely payment of wages

Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Chandigarh: Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Mishaps prompt PGI to upgrade firefighting infra

As auctions fail, Chandigarh MC proposes to rent out 108 unsold booths

5 cars damaged as tree falls on them in Chandigarh's Sector 8

Punjab drugs case: Bikram Majithia appears in Mohali court

Delhi airport sees 13 flight diversions due to bad weather on Monday

Delhi airport sees 13 flight diversions due to bad weather

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

2020 Delhi riots: Court pulls up police for ‘half-hearted’ probe, seeks written explanation

May make AAP accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED

AIIMS specialist gets top WHO anti-cancer award

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

AAP summons MLA Sheetal Angural day after his outburst against MP Sushil Rinku

Farmers seek extension of deadline to extract sand from fields

Biker killed in road accident

Two Jharkhand residents arrested with 1.5-kg opium

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

After collision, concrete mixer truck falls into canal in Ludhiana

Tough time for farmers after rainfall due to lack of facilities at grain market in Ludhiana

Rainfall to delay harvesting, stretch paddy lifting schedule

Lodhi Club Road underpass in Ludhiana waterlogged again after rain, commuters bear brunt

‘Killed’ 31 years ago in a ‘fake encounter’, CBI finds man alive

'Killed' 31 years ago in a 'fake encounter', CBI finds Patiala man alive

Rain wreaks havoc on mandis, flattens crops

Police crack Bihar native’s murder within hours

Kerala student killed in mishap at railway station

Built six months ago, new SDM complex yet to be inaugurated