Agra: Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo visits Taj Mahal

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Uganda's Vice President Jessica Alupo arrived in Agra and visited the iconic Taj Mahal on Monday.

While touring the Taj Mahal, Vice President Jessica Alupo greeted tourists by waving her hand and saying, "Namaste."

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Earlier, on Sunday, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Vice President Alupo in New Delhi, during which the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation across key areas.

During the meeting, PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for Uganda's ‘Vision 2040’ for a transformed and prosperous Uganda, while the two sides emphasised the importance of technology partnerships, capacity building, knowledge sharing, investment facilitation and private-sector collaboration.

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The two leaders also underlined that the development partnership between India and Uganda is a source of strength for both countries and highlighted the importance of close people-to-people ties in providing solidity to the relationship.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted to meet Vice President Jessica Alupo of Uganda on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Recalled my memorable visit to Uganda in 2018 and the Kampala Principles that continue to guide India’s engagement with Africa. We discussed ways to deepen cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, digital technologies and capacity building. India and Uganda will keep working closely to advance bilateral ties and ensure a stronger voice for the Global South."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders also called for closer bilateral engagement to champion the voice of the Global South. PM Modi thanked Alupo for her participation in the BRICS Summit.

MEA said in a post on X, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a warm and productive bilateral meeting today with Vice-President Jessica Rose Epel Alupo of Uganda on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties between India and Uganda. They emphasised the need to enhance cooperation in key priority areas through technology partnerships, capacity building, knowledge sharing, investment facilitation, and private-sector collaboration between the two countries. They highlighted that close people-to-people ties continue to provide solidity to the partnership."

Alupo arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the BRICS Summit and was received by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary.

Uganda is among the 10 partner countries participating in the BRICS Summit 2026.

The meeting took place as India hosted the two-day 18th BRICS Summit under its chairship theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. (ANI)

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