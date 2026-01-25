DT
Home / World / "Agreed on taking forward cooperative agenda": EAM Jaishankar meets European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas

"Agreed on taking forward cooperative agenda": EAM Jaishankar meets European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:20 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met and held "wide-ranging and productive conversation" with visiting European Commission High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President (HRVP) Kaja Kallas.

Regarding the meeting, in a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "A wide ranging and productive conversation with EU HRVP @kajakallas. Reflected the growing comfort and strong convergences of the India-European Union partnership. Agreed on intensifying our exchanges and taking forward our cooperative agenda."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held talks with President of European Union Council Antonio Costa and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, in Delhi and hoped that their talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be a harbinger of a new chapter in India-European Union relations.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to welcome President of EU Council Antonio Costa and President of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen to India. A great privilege to have them as Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day celebrations. Confident that their upcoming discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will herald a new chapter in India - European Union relations."

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on Sunday called the India-EU partnership one of trust and reliability as the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in India.

Costa and Von der Leyen were received by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry; and Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada and were accorded with Guard of Honour.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "India-EU: A partnership of Trust and Reliability: A cordial welcome to the President of the European Council Antonio Costa as he arrives in New Delhi for a State Visit to India. Received by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry; and Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada."

"President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen were accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Presidents Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen are the Chief Guests at India's 77th Republic Day celebrations. The visit is set to deepen the India-EU Strategic Partnership." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

