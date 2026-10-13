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Home / World / "Agreed to build on positive momentum in ties": PM Modi speaks with Canada PM Mark Carney

"Agreed to build on positive momentum in ties": PM Modi speaks with Canada PM Mark Carney

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ANI
Updated At : 09:05 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephone conversation with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on Tuesday, during which both leaders agreed on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and the need to work towards concrete outcomes across key areas such as trade and energy.

The conversation comes ahead of Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand's visit to India, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

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"Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties," Prime Minister Modi conveyed via a post on X.

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"Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world," he added in the same post.

The conversation took place shortly after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal interacted with Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, to discuss advancing the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations.

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Sharing highlights from the engagement, Goyal posted on X, "Discussed advancing the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations, with a focus on a balanced, mutually beneficial agreement that enhances market access & unlocks new trade and investment opportunities. Confident that the CEPA will provide fresh momentum to bilateral trade and strengthen our economic partnership for shared prosperity."

Sidhu is leading Canada's largest corporate delegation to visit India in three decades, featuring approximately 300 delegates set to examine joint ventures across pivotal sectors while both nations progress with CEPA negotiations.

In a post on X, Sidhu indicated that the delegation would focus on key sectors, such as aerospace, clean energy, technology, life sciences, agri-food and forestry, while Canada endeavours to widen trade relations with one of the world's fastest-growing major markets.

"We're also advancing negotiations on a Canada-India CEPA trade agreement, with the goal of opening more opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses," he stated.

Sidhu added that Canada was also advancing CEPA negotiations, aiming to secure broader market access and strengthen bilateral economic ties with New Delhi.

India and Canada are working towards an agreement aimed at unlocking additional opportunities for businesses and workers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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