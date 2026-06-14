Ahead of G7 Summit, Canadian PM Carney urges middle powers to build a "third path with impact" beyond US

Dublin [Ireland], June 14 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during a high-profile diplomatic visit to Ireland, has called for deeper cooperation among middle powers, urging them to avoid competing for alignment with the United States and instead build a unified "third path with impact" ahead of the upcoming G7 Summit.

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Delivering an address at Trinity College in Dublin on Saturday, PM Carney highlighted that Canada and the European Union together possess significant economic, military and demographic strength capable of shaping global outcomes.

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The Canadian Prime Minister noted that the combined population of Canada and the EU is more than twice that of the United States, while their economies are comparable in scale and their combined defence comfortably surpasses that of China.

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Building on this structural comparison, he asserted that nations positioned outside the tier of global superpowers can effectively amplify their geopolitical leverage by forging unified fronts with ideologically aligned allies.

"In a world of great power rivalry, middle powers have a choice -- to compete for favour or to combine to create a third path with impact," PM Carney remarked.

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The assertions closely mirrored a stance he articulated earlier this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he hit out at coercive behaviour by major powers and flagged concerns that the post-war rules-based international order was facing severe strain.

The address in Dublin followed a series of swift European leadership engagements.

PM Carney held talks with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, which came on the heels of a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

These high-level deliberations serve as a crucial curtain-raiser for the upcoming G7 summit, which is scheduled to commence in France.

Framing the long-term vision of this transatlantic alliance, PM Carney characterised Canada and Europe as a "force for good -- because we safeguard the values of human rights, dignity, and pluralism that our people hold dear."

He added that the two entities combined establish one of the most formidable economic, cultural, technological, financial, and military blocs globally.

"The new world order will be built starting with Europe," PM Carney stated during a joint press interaction alongside Taoiseach Martin.

"Canada is the most European of non-European countries. We are transforming our cooperation with Europe."

This push aligns with Ottawa's broader trajectory, as Canada has steadily intensified its institutional linkages with the continent over recent years.

Notably, it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first non-European participant in the EU's SAFE defence procurement mechanism.

PM Carney, marking his ninth visit to the continent since assuming office 15 months ago, also drew attention to Canada's 56 critical minerals partnerships spanning over 10 countries, a vast majority of which are anchored in Europe.

However, even as he pivoted heavily towards bolstering European ties, PM Carney sought to downplay concerns regarding North American commerce, maintaining that the United States remains dedicated to the foundational framework of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

"The US has been clear. They don't want to change the fundamental architecture," PM Carney observed.

The reassuring remarks arrive against the backdrop of persistent trade friction between Ottawa and Washington.

US President Donald Trump has dropped indications that he might withhold renewal of the trilateral trade pact during its upcoming mandatory review timeline.

Nevertheless, PM Carney pointed out that approximately 85 per cent of Canadian exports heading to the US continue to cross the border tariff-free under the current operational terms of the agreement. (ANI)

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