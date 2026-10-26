Ahead of Israel election, local media reports of 'clash' between IDF boss and Netanyahu over Iran attack plans

Jerusalem [Israel], October 26 (ANI): Israel's Channel 12 has reported that there appears to be a confrontation brewing between Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the IDF Chief of Staf General Eyal Zamir.

The TV network, which cited anonymous sources, said Zamir had been resisting carrying out the military action and sought further deliberations, as well as signed documentation from Netanyahu regarding legal authorization for it. The network however gave no details of what these instructions were, although speculation is that they were regarding a fresh attack on Iran.

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The reported 'confrontation' comes just a day ahead of Tuesday's election, where pollsters have projected a dead heat between Netanyahu and his closest rival Gadi Eisenkot.

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Channel 12 quoted a military source saying, “This relates to an action that could lead to a flare-up with Iran, at a sensitive and dramatic moment, creating this potential miscalculation.”

The report further quoted unnamed sources familiar with the issue, who said there was concern among military leaders of an effort by the political leadership “to utilize the Iranian issue for political benefit.”

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However, Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu in an interview to Israel's Channel 14 where he dubbed the allegations as 'nonsense'. Earlier in another TV appearance the Israeli PM had said that he had instructed the IDF and Mossad to work on topple the Iranian regime.

The reported face-off at the highest level of Israeli government comes even as US President Donald Trump again endorse Netanyahu on Sunday.

"To the people of Israel, to those who haven’t seen it, I am attaching the Endorsement I gave one week ago to your Prime Minister, Bibi Netanyahu. As everyone is aware, including the enemy, Bibi and I have had a great relationship in winning together. I did the Venezuelan attack, one of the most successful Military Operations in History but, before that, we did Operation Midnight Hammer, stopping the World’s Number One State Sponsor of Terror from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Then we did Operation Epic Fury, and Iran now has No Navy, No Air Force, and both their Military and Economy are in shambles, including the fact that Iran’s Inflation is at 301%. The Naval Blockade has precluded them from getting Oil, and two levels of leadership, both Military and otherwise, are gone. When you go to the Polls, please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding Warrior Prime Minister! Israel was called The Little Satan, with the United States being called The Big Satan, by some very evil people. There can no longer be the chant heard around the World of “Death to America, Death to Israel,” and there won’t be. Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started," he posted on Truth Social.

On Sunday, Netanyahu posted an AI-generated image on social media depicting a nuclear explosion in Tel Aviv, warning the public just two days before the election that voting for anyone other than him could expose Israelis to the danger of a “second Holocaust.”

Quoting Right-wing activist Yuval Blumberg's statements, Netanyahu's post read,"The State of Israel is in real and tangible existential danger. If the Iranians acquire nuclear weapons, nothing will ever be the same again. Everything is so trivial compared to the existential threat of Iran and the Shiite axis."

"We have another two years of Trump to finish the work in Iran, and there's no telling what will come after that—whether it's Kamala Harris or some other mediocre figure. This is the window of time we have left to complete the necessary work to ensure our physical existence for the coming years. All the required resources of the state must be invested in this mission... This won't happen with a prime minister who can't pick up the phone and have a continuous, intimate conversation with Trump," the post read.

The final projections for Tuesday's election, which were published on October 23 showed continued gridlock, with neither the current coalition nor the opposition bloc predicted to be able to form a government following the vote. (ANI)

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