Ahead of layoffs, McDonald’s to close US offices

The fast food giant has shut its US offices for a few days as it prepares to inform employees about layoffs
A news daily cited an email asking corporate workers and some overseas staff to work from home till people are notified of their job status
McDonald’s has 1.5 lakh corporate staffers, about 70% of them outside the US
Though the US labour market remains strong, layoffs have been mounting, mainly in the technology sector
Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have forecast the unemployment rate may rise to 4.6% by the end of this year, a sizable increase historically associated with recessions
