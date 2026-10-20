Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met the US Congressional delegation in Mumbai, discussing trade, energy, security and technology ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s official visit to India for talks on strengthening bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Pleased to meet US Congressional Delegation comprising @RepJasonSmith, @DavidSchweikert, @RepStefanik, @RepOgles and @RepFriedmanCA in Mumbai today. Appreciate their positive sentiments and interest in taking forward India-US ties.”

Advertisement

“Specifically discussed trade, energy, security and technology aspects of our relationship. Also spoke about ease of doing business in India, and deepening of our Indo-Pacific cooperation,” he added.

Advertisement

The meeting comes ahead of Rubio’s arrival in Mumbai on Tuesday for an official visit, during which he is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Jaishankar and travel to Jamnagar in Gujarat, an important energy hub.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Rubio is scheduled to arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 2:15 pm. He will pay tribute to victims of terrorism during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Taj Memorial inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel at 3:40 pm, followed by bilateral talks with Jaishankar at the same venue.

Advertisement

Rubio is also scheduled to attend the “Freedom 250 Reception” at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, he will travel to Jamnagar.

The visit comes amid indications that the long-awaited India-US trade agreement could be nearing finalisation. Speaking to reporters in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Monday, Rubio said Washington was working to conclude the agreement.

“We're trying to finalise a trade deal with India right now. We're very close to doing that,” Rubio said.

He also highlighted the need to consider India's energy requirements while assessing potential sanctions and tariffs related to Russian oil imports, describing India as an important ally and partner of the United States.

Rubio said Washington needed time to assess the economic implications of the proposed measures, including their potential impact on global energy supplies and prices. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)