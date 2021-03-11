Ahead of tourist season, Italy, Greece relax Covid restrictions

Rome, May 1
Italy and Greece relaxed some Covid restrictions on Sunday, in a sign that life was increasingly returning to normal before Europe's peak summer tourist season.
Greece's civil aviation authority announced that it was lifting all Covid rules for international and domestic flights except for the wearing of face masks during flights and at airports. Previously, air travellers were required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery from the disease.
Under a decree passed by Italy's Health Ministry, the country did away with the health pass that had been required to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other venues. The green pass, which showed proof of vaccination, recovery from the virus or a recent negative test, is still required to access hospitals and nursing homes. — AP
