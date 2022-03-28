Ahead of trust vote, show of strength by Pakistan PM

Islamabad, March 27
In a massive show of strength ahead of a crucial no-confidence motion against his government, Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday addressed a mammoth rally in the national capital where he claimed that foreign powers were involved in a ‘conspiracy' to topple his coalition government.
‘Foreign conspiracy’
- At the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally in Islamabad, Imran says foreign powers have been involved in a ‘conspiracy' to topple his coalition government.
- Pakistan has been on the edge since Opposition parties on March 8 submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat
Addressing the rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) titled ‘Amr Bil Maroof' (enjoin the good) and billed as a "historic" event at Parade Ground in Islamabad, Khan said foreign elements were using local politicians and money to “mend the country's foreign policy” and asserted that he had a letter as ‘evidence' to support his claims.
“The letter I have is proof and I want to dare anyone who is doubting this letter. I will invite them off the record. We have to decide for how long we will have to live like this. We are getting threats. There are many things about foreign conspiracy which will be shared very soon,” he said.
Khan said that poor countries were backward because the law there failed to catch the rich who were involved in white collar crimes. They transfer stolen and looted money to offshore accounts. Small thieves do not destroy a country like the way big thieves do, he said. —
