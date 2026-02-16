DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "AI lifts everyone up and reforms social good for generations to come": Cisco India MD Harish Krishnan at AI Impact Summit 2026

"AI lifts everyone up and reforms social good for generations to come": Cisco India MD Harish Krishnan at AI Impact Summit 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:50 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Highlighting the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, Harish Krishnan, Managing Director, Cisco Systems India, stated on Monday that AI is reforming social good for generations to come and effectively augmenting essential human capabilities.

Advertisement

Speaking at the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' on the theme 'Democratising AI Resources for Economic Growth and Social Good', Krishnan emphasised that the skills that matter most are human skills, noting that "AI agents are doing it effectively." He further underlined the industry's collaboration with the public sector, stating, "At CISCO, we align the mission of using AI to make life better with the help of the government," while prioritising a commitment to secure frameworks.

Advertisement

Illustrating the practical application of this vision, Krishnan discussed the impact of AI on the agricultural sector through the 'Krishi Mangal' programme. "Our programme, Krishi Mangal, is in multiple languages for farmers using Sovereign AI. We have 44,000 women farmers, and the AI and our programme are boosting their incomes and improving livelihoods," he added.

Advertisement

Beyond agriculture, Krishnan pointed out the technology's diverse utility in governance and security, noting that "even in prisons like Tihar, AI is being used for vigilance of the inmates."

He asserted that "AI lifts everyone up and reforms social good for generations to come," a perspective that aligns with the broader national and global objectives of the event.

Advertisement

To formalise these goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. The event features an unprecedented roster of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Crown Princes, and the brightest minds from Silicon Valley, as India hosts the AI Impact Summit 2026.

The summit marks a historic milestone as the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. It brings together leaders, policymakers, technology companies, and innovators to deliberate on AI's transformative potential across governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

The AI Impact Summit, which kicked off on Monday in New Delhi, will welcome world leaders from across 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also attend the event.

Running from February 16 to 20, the Impact Summit showcases New Delhi's ambition to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful. At the core of these high-level deliberations is India's audacious vision for sovereign AI, which is anchored in three guiding pillars, or Sutras: People, Planet, and Progress.

These Sutras frame international collaboration, while the Summit's specific discussions are conducted through Chakras, or Working Groups. These groups span seven linked themes: Human Capital; Inclusion for Social Empowerment; Safe and Trusted AI; Science; Resilience; Innovation and Efficiency; and Democratising AI Resources alongside AI for Economic Development and Social Good. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts