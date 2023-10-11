Aid groups scramble to help as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

New York, October 10

Humanitarian groups are scrambling to assist civilians caught in the war between Israel and Hamas and determine what aid operations are still safe to continue — efforts that are being complicated by an intensified blockade of Gaza and ongoing fighting.

Two days after Hamas militants went on a rampage that took the world by surprise, Israel increased airstrikes on Gaza and blocked off food, fuel and other supplies from going into the territory, a move that raised concerns at the United Nations and among aid groups operating in the area home to 23 lakhs people. Hamas, in turn, pledged to kill Israelis it abducted if the country’s military bombs civilian targets in Gaza without warning.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded on both sides, and aid groups operating in the region say there are needs both in Gaza and Israel.

More than 2 tonnes of medical supplies from the Egyptian Red Crescent have been sent to Gaza and efforts are underway to organise food and other deliveries, according to an Egyptian military official.

But the United Nations and other aid groups are pleading for more access to help Palestinians who find themselves in the middle of intense fighting.

The UN and other aid agencies were talking with Egypt to send humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza through a crossing point between the strip and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, an Egyptian official and aid worker said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation said Tuesday medical supplies in seven hospitals in Gaza had already been used up and it was reprogramming funds to purchase more from local markets. — AP

EU reverses aid suspension move

European Union late Monday reversed an earlier announcement that the bloc was “immediately” suspending aid for Palestinian authorities

Instead, the 27-nation group said it would urgently review the assistance it provides in the wake of Hamas’ attacks on Israel

