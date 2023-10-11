 Aid groups scramble to help as Israel-Hamas war intensifies : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Aid groups scramble to help as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

Aid groups scramble to help as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

Aid groups scramble to help as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

Palestinians flee their homes in Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Reuters



New York, October 10

Humanitarian groups are scrambling to assist civilians caught in the war between Israel and Hamas and determine what aid operations are still safe to continue — efforts that are being complicated by an intensified blockade of Gaza and ongoing fighting.

Two days after Hamas militants went on a rampage that took the world by surprise, Israel increased airstrikes on Gaza and blocked off food, fuel and other supplies from going into the territory, a move that raised concerns at the United Nations and among aid groups operating in the area home to 23 lakhs people. Hamas, in turn, pledged to kill Israelis it abducted if the country’s military bombs civilian targets in Gaza without warning.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded on both sides, and aid groups operating in the region say there are needs both in Gaza and Israel.

More than 2 tonnes of medical supplies from the Egyptian Red Crescent have been sent to Gaza and efforts are underway to organise food and other deliveries, according to an Egyptian military official.

But the United Nations and other aid groups are pleading for more access to help Palestinians who find themselves in the middle of intense fighting.

The UN and other aid agencies were talking with Egypt to send humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza through a crossing point between the strip and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, an Egyptian official and aid worker said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation said Tuesday medical supplies in seven hospitals in Gaza had already been used up and it was reprogramming funds to purchase more from local markets. — AP

EU reverses aid suspension move

  • European Union late Monday reversed an earlier announcement that the bloc was “immediately” suspending aid for Palestinian authorities
  • Instead, the 27-nation group said it would urgently review the assistance it provides in the wake of Hamas’ attacks on Israel

#Hamas #Israel #New York

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised; watch her video as she says 'I knew if I will come live, I will get sympathy'

2
World Cup 2023

Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas leaves World Cup midway; was she deported, or left India on her own? Here is her old anti-India viral post

3
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

4
Sports

Shubman Gill discharged from hospital after being admitted for drop in platelet count, remains doubtful for Pakistan game

5
Diaspora

Californian Sikh pleads guilty to sword attack during Yuba City parade

6
Entertainment

Dharmendra returns from US to kickstart new film, seeks blessings and good wishes

7
World

Hamas launches fresh attack on Israel’s Ashkelon city with rocket fire after warning residents to leave

8
Punjab

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on October 20-21

9
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin men jailed for abducting woman in Leicester

10
Himachal

Israeli tourists in Himachal's 'Mini Israel' want to go back and serve their homeland in war

Don't Miss

View All
SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Top News

India with Israel in difficult hour: PM as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict

India with Israel in difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict

Says Delhi ‘strongly, unequivocally’ condemns terrorism in a...

Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel

Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Supreme Court to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

SC to CBI: Why didn’t you oppose bail to Kochhars?

Supreme Court to CBI: Why didn’t you oppose bail to Chanda Kochhar, Deepak?

Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21

Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21


Cities

View All

Kin of abducted newborn protest police ‘inaction’

Kin of abducted newborn protest police ‘inaction’

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Paddy farmers fear rain damage to crop, may opt for early harvesting

Farmer killed over paddy crop damage

Two drug peddlers fire at police team, arrested at checkpoint

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs’ houses over govt ‘inaction’ against drug menace

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs' houses over govt 'inaction' against drug menace

Basmati sells for record Rs 5,005/qtl in Bathinda

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients

Blaze survivors recall tales of horror

Chandigarh may allow registration of petrol two-wheelers

Assailants attack scrap dealer, aides; 3 injured

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Supreme Court to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Work on Faridabad section of e-way to take months: Officials

Delhi L-G gives prosecution nod for Arundhati Roy, JK ex-prof Sheikh Showkat Hussain

Probing corruption case, ED conducts raid on MLA Amanatullah’s residence

Drunk employees ‘molest’ guard, committee to probe

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

City resident held with heroin

Hoshiarpur youth dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ in Canada

Elderly farmer drowns in deluged rly underbridge

Stubble fires: Challenge lies ahead for Agri Dept

Cops crack Jamalpur robbery case in four days, two nabbed

Cops crack Jamalpur robbery case in four days, two nabbed

Theft of LED bulbs, poles on Southern Bypass continues

25-bed free dialysis facility to come up at Jawaddi

Missing Link-2 project: GLADA gets nod to build approach roads to ROB

Ward Watch: Dharampura street no.1 residents rue civic body’s apathy

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Officials under scanner over relaying of road

Experts: Mental well-being fundamental human right

Pressure horns continue to irritate Patiala residents

Three bodies pulled out of Badi Nadi