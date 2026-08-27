"Aid has already begun to reach affected areas": MoS External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on rescue efforts for missing Indians in Nepal floods

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Expressing deep concern following the catastrophic flash floods triggered in Nepal's Bhotekoshi River region, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has stated that India is closely coordinating with the Government of Nepal to locate and rescue missing Indian nationals.

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Speaking to ANI, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh said, "We are receiving reports of sudden river flooding in Nepal; many lives have been lost, and numerous people are missing. Among the missing are approximately 130 to 133 individuals from India with whom contact has been lost. Our national relief teams are on the ground, actively engaged in search and rescue operations. We are making every possible effort, in collaboration with the Government of Nepal, to locate as many people as possible, bring them to safety, and rescue them from danger."

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Highlighting India's proactive diplomatic and humanitarian response, the Minister added, "Aid has already begun to reach the affected areas. As I have mentioned, whenever such incidents have occurred, we have always stepped forward proactively because Nepal is a friendly nation and an integral part of us; there is little difference between our societies, and we have always shared a bond akin to that of brothers, an elder and younger sibling relationship, which remains intact today. It is our responsibility to ensure that all necessary aid continues to be provided from our side."

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Demonstrating unflagging solidarity during this crisis following the devastating floods, the Embassy of India in Nepal has stepped forward with crucial backing, underscoring its deep-rooted partnership with the Himalayan nation.

Emphasising its steadfast commitment amid the natural calamity, the Embassy of India in Nepal announced vital support, posting on X, "Always with Nepal. Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over 10 tons of humanitarian aid materials from India to the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mr Khadka Raj Poudel. This assistance will contribute to the relief efforts following the devastating floods. India stands firmly with Nepal and is committed to providing all possible support."

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The immediate diplomatic response follows the disaster that struck Nepal's Bhotekoshi River region on Wednesday, triggering one of the deadliest events in the country's modern history, according to The Kathmandu Post.

The disaster was triggered when an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi, striking Timure near the China border at Rasuwagadhi and sending a violent surge downstream towards Syaphrubesi without warning, killing at least 162 people, leaving scores, including security personnel and foreign tourists, missing.

Furthermore, according to Nepal's Tourism Board, around 105 Indians were among the foreign nationals "reported missing" after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa area of the country, stating that the information is based on preliminary agency-wise records received from tourism and travel companies. A statement from Nepal's Prime Minister's Office said hundreds of people, including 391 foreigners and 44 security personnel, have gone missing, The Kathmandu Post reported.

A preliminary assessment cited by The Kathmandu Post highlighted extensive infrastructure destruction across three districts, including nine destroyed hydropower projects, nine commercial bank branches, 19 motorable bridges, and roughly 40 kilometres of highway swept away. As emergency search and rescue operations continue, India's delivery of 10 tons of humanitarian relief aims to bolster ongoing recovery efforts on the ground.

Following these developments, at the highest political levels on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in the Himalayan nation. He said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance, stating that India stands firmly in solidarity with "sisters and brothers in Nepal" during this difficult time, and noted that teams from both countries are coordinating closely in the rescue and relief efforts.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Building on these ongoing relief efforts, India has also begun mobilising humanitarian assistance for Nepal. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X, said, "India's HADR and medical assistance has reached Kathmandu. More assistance is being mobilised to support relief efforts." (ANI)

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