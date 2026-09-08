Dubai [UAE], September 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held one-on-one meetings with prominent industrialists at the Taj Dubai on September 8, the third day of the three-day 'AIM Congress-2026' held in Dubai.

According to an official release, during the visit, he held detailed discussions with LT Pagrani, Chairman of the 'Choithram' Group—a major multinational conglomerate operating in the supermarket, distribution, and manufacturing sectors. Chief Minister Yadav apprised him of the state's investment policies and business prospects and invited the group to participate in the 'Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2027,' scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh next year.

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Headquartered in Dubai, the Choithram Group is a reputed international conglomerate operating since 1943, with an estimated annual turnover of approximately Rs 1,670 crore. With a strong presence in the GCC, Europe, North America, and Africa, the group specialises in retail, food services, logistics, and brand distribution, a release said.

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During the meeting, a consensus was reached regarding the development of modern business infrastructure in the state. The group will establish supermarkets and modern grocery-retail formats in key cities across the state. In addition, central distribution centres, modern warehousing, and cold-chain facilities will be established in the state to ensure the smooth and efficient functioning of these retail operations.

Under this industrial partnership, the Group will directly procure agricultural and processed food products from local producers and farmers in Madhya Pradesh. Food processing, packaging, and private-label manufacturing within the state will be accelerated through the use of local raw materials.

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Furthermore, processed and agricultural products from Madhya Pradesh will be exported directly to international markets via the Choithram Group's extensive GCC retail network, thereby providing local farmers and entrepreneurs with a global platform, a release added. (ANI)

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