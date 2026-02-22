"Aim to champion pro growth regulatory environment that fosters AI innovation": US Under State Secy on US-India AI Opportunity Partnership

Washington DC [US] February 22 (ANI): US Under Secretary of State Jacob S Helberg hailed the US-India's pro-innovation approach to AI, stating that both countries aim to "champion" a pro-growth regulatory environment for the development of the technology.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Jacob Helberg, noting the recently signed US-India AI Opportunity Partnership, said, "Both sides pledge to adopt and mainstream regulatory regimes that advance technological innovation and promote investment. They aim to champion a pro-growth regulatory environment that fosters AI innovation and empowers builders, coders, creators, startups, and the platforms that enable them, in both countries, to test, deploy, and scale rapidly to build secure and trusted AI ecosystems."

Advertisement

On Friday, India joined the Pax Silica initiative and also signed a Joint Statement on the "India-U.S. AI Opportunity Partnership" as a bilateral addendum to the Declaration.

Advertisement

According to the joint Statement, both countries acknowledged a shared vision for their innovation ecosystems, highlighting the relevance of the Pax Silica Declaration's principles to the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and India-U.S. COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership and Accelerated Commerce and Technology) for the 21st century.

Both sides express their desire to move beyond the paralysis of fear in favour of the dynamism of AI opportunity to promote innovation and to deploy it for human prosperity.

Advertisement

They also planned to adopt and mainstream regulatory regimes that advance technological innovation and promote investment. They aim to champion a pro-growth regulatory environment that fosters AI innovation and empowers builders, coders, creators, startups, and the platforms that enable them, in both countries, to test, deploy, and scale rapidly to build secure and trusted AI ecosystems.

According to the joint statement, both sides seek to foster an environment where the AI revolution is driven by the creative power of the private sector, catalysed by robust ecosystems of developer tools and platforms that lower barriers to entry.

They endeavour to facilitate cross-border venture capital flows and R&D partnerships to help ensure our democracies--and our entrepreneurs--remain the architects of the future. The two sides intend to work together to enable industry partnerships and investments in next-generation data centres; to cooperate on development and access to compute and processors for AI; and to advance innovation in AI models and the development of AI applications. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)