Air Chief Marshal AP Singh visits Egypt to strengthen ties between IAF-EAF

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh visits Egypt to strengthen ties between IAF-EAF

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:45 AM Dec 25, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, visited Egypt to strengthen ties between the Indian Air Force and its Egyptian counterpart.

Indian Air Force in post on X stated that Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on the first day of his visit, was briefed on Egyptian Air Force operations. He visited Berighat Air Base and also paid homage at the Heliopolis War Memorial.

On the second day of his visit to Egypt, the Chief of the Air Staff visited Cairo West Air Base. He also interacted with Suresh K Reddy, Ambassador of India to Egypt, at India House, Cairo.

Indian Air Force wrote, "Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, is on an official visit to Egypt at the invitation of AVM Amr Abdel Rahman Saqr, Commander, Egyptian Air Force (EAF), to further strengthen IAF-EAF cooperation. On the first day of his visit, the CAS was briefed on Egyptian Air Force operations, visited Berighat Air Base, held Staff Talks and paid homage at the Heliopolis War Memorial."

"On the second day of his official visit to Egypt, the CAS was at Cairo West Air Base. The programme comprised briefings at the Fighter Weapons School, interactions at the simulator complex and operations room, inspection of maintenance workshops, and a static display. He subsequently interacted with H.E. Mr Suresh K. Reddy, Ambassador of India to Egypt, at India House, Cairo," the X post read.

Earlier on December 13, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of meetings with his counterparts from Egypt and Europe on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum in the UAE.

Sharing details in a post on X, Jaishankar said he was pleased to meet Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty at the forum. "Nice to catch up with FM Dr Badr Abdelatty of Egypt at Sir Bani Yas Forum," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

