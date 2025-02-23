Tel Aviv [Israel], February 23 (ANI/TPS): Israeli aircraft are circling the skies of Beirut during the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to send a message, Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"The Israeli Air Force planes currently circling in the skies of Beirut over Hassan Nasrallah's funeral are sending a clear message: Whoever threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel - that will be his end," Katz said in a statement.

"You will specialize in funerals - and we in victories," Katz added.

Tens of thousands of Lebanese have thronged to Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium and surrounding streets.

Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in September. (ANI/TPS)

