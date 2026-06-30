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Home / World / Air India begins deploying B777-300ER with upgraded cabin interiors on flights to Melbourne from July 1

Air India begins deploying B777-300ER with upgraded cabin interiors on flights to Melbourne from July 1

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ANI
Updated At : 12:48 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Air India will deploy its B777-300ER aircraft featuring upgraded cabin interiors on flights between Delhi and Melbourne, effective 1 July, replacing the existing aircraft. This marks a significant enhancement in premium seat capacity on the route, comfort, and on-board experience, including the introduction of First Class on the route.

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Configured in a three-class layout, Air India's upgraded Boeing 777-300ER features 08 First Class suites, 40 fully flat Business Class beds, and 280 Economy Class seats, representing a substantial increase in premium capacity compared to the existing B787-8 on this route, which features 28 Business Class and 241 Economy Class seats, according to an official release.

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The deployment brings a more consistent and elevated long-haul product to Air India's Melbourne services, aligned with the airline's ongoing transformation into a world-class global carrier.

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Air India guests to Melbourne will now benefit from a wide range of enhancements, including:

Luxurious private suites in First Class, offering leather-upholstered seats that convert into fully flat beds, privacy doors, an elevated on-ground and dining experience, and personalised service.

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Significantly upgraded Business Class product, with fully flat beds offering enhanced comfort, space, and privacy, alongside improved soft product elements.

Wi-Fi internet connectivity, introduced on this route for the first time, enables guests to stay connected with work or loved ones throughout their flight.

Refreshed food & beverage offering, including thoughtfully curated menus featuring the best of global cuisine alongside Indian favourites, complemented by a selection of premium wines and spirits.

Enhanced inflight entertainment, with a richer and more diverse content library across movies, TV shows, music, and more, catering to global tastes.

The aircraft upgrade complements Air India's broader investments in elevating the end-to-end customer journey. This includes access to the airline's new flagship Maharaja Lounge at Delhi Airport for eligible premium customers, offering a refined pre-flight experience with upgraded dining, seating, and service, the release stated.

Together, these enhancements reflect Air India's continued focus on modernising its fleet, upgrading its product offering, and delivering a seamless, high-quality experience across touchpoints.

Australia remains a key international market for Air India, with strong and growing demand for both business and leisure travel. The introduction of the Boeing 777-300ER on the Delhi-Melbourne route underscores the airline's commitment to strengthening connectivity while offering a more competitive and globally benchmarked product.

Air India currently operates 4x weekly non-stop flights between Delhi and Melbourne and is scheduled to operate 7x weekly services on the route from 01 September 2026, the release noted.

The airline's Delhi-Melbourne service also provides travellers with convenient, same-terminal connections via Delhi to destinations across Europe, including London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Rome, Milan, Zurich, among others.

Air India also operates non-stop flights between Delhi and Sydney, enabling similar seamless onward connections to and from destinations in the UK and the rest of Europe. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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