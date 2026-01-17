Air India Express operates first international commercial flight of VT-RNT Boeing 737-8 MAX to Muscat

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Air India Express operated the first international commercial flight of its newly inducted VT-RNT Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, with the inaugural overseas service taking off from New Delhi to Muscat.

The crew members highlighted the aircraft's advanced features, enhanced passenger comfort, a fast-charging power outlet in each seat, and larger overhead bins for cabin baggag

A crew member onboard the first international flight said, "We are operating the flight to Muscat. Now we are entering the Muscat airspace."

An Air India Express air hostess said, "The aircraft is very spacious. We have a new kind of an oven. The most important thing for the crew is that we have sockets for phone charging. All the seats and everything are customised by Air India Express.

Earlier in December, Air India Express welcomed its 51st B737-8, which is its first line-fit aircraft, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Configured and designed to Air India Express specifications by Boeing, the aircraft features a cabin that enhances comfort, space, and convenience.

According to a release, the aircraft, flown directly from Boeing's facility in Seattle, marks an important milestone in the airline's fleet modernisation programme and is scheduled to enter service in January.

The line-fit aircraft incorporates a comprehensive set of enhancements consistent with the new branding. The cabin features ergonomically designed seats with comfortable cushioning, generous legroom, and a fast-charging power outlet in each seat, said the release. It also has onboard ovens for hot 'Gourmair' meals, larger overhead bins for cabin baggage, a quieter cabin environment and Boeing's Sky Interior with soothing mood lighting, creating a modern and welcoming cabin environment.

As per the release, this is the 51st Boeing 737-8 aircraft inducted by Air India Express since its transition to the Tata group, further strengthening its position as the country's largest Boeing operator. The airline now operates a fleet of over 100 aircraft. In 2025, the airline has also inducted four A321neos, four A320neos and three A320ceos, underscoring the scale and pace of its expansion, said the release.

The airline has also commenced a programme to retrofit new seats on its existing Boeing 737-8 aircraft already in service to offer consistency across the fleet. As part of this initiative, 50 Boeing 737-8 aircraft will be upgraded to a standardised 189-seat configuration, with two aircraft having already completed the retrofit.

Alongside its fleet and product transformation, the airline has unveiled its new brand campaign, 'Xplore More, Xpress More', reflecting the transformative power of travel and the meaningful connections it enables. Air India Express also continues to celebrate India's artistic and cultural diversity through its Tales of India initiative, which showcases over 50 indigenous art forms from 25 states through distinctive aircraft tail arts inspired by regional crafts and traditions such as Zardozi and Banarasi embroidery, Ikat and Paisley motifs, and the elegant Kasavu and Paithani weaves, among others.

Air India Express is a Tata Enterprise, operating over 500 daily flights that connect 45 domestic and 16 international destinations. The airline has a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aeroplanes. As India's most vibrant and inclusive airline, Air India Express embodies the spirit and confidence of India - warm, expressive, and proudly authentic. Encouraging travellers to 'Xplore More, Xpress More', the airline transforms flying into an experience that is personal and memorable. (ANI)

