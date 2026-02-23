Air India operations affected as blizzard hits New York

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Air India on Monday issued an advisory stating that the airport operations at New York and Newark are affected by the blizzard.

The airline further said that its teams will assist all those who booked the respective flights.

"Airport operations at New York and Newark have been affected due to the blizzard, resulting in heavy snowfall. In view of the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew, Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 24 February. Our teams on the ground will be extending support and assistance to all of you who are booked to fly with us on this date," Air India said in a post on X.

#TravelAdvisory Airport operations at New York and Newark have been affected due to the blizzard, resulting in heavy snowfall. In view of the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew, Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 24 February.… — Air India (@airindia) February 23, 2026

Millions along the East Coast were hit by a massive blizzard that could drop as much as 24 inches of snow on the Northeast, forecasters warned, the New York Post reported.

Some 350,000 people were without power across the Northeast as the storm continued to ramp up.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani warned New Yorkers to stay inside, but declined to give a concrete answer on whether homeless people would be forced off the streets for their own safety, just weeks after more than a dozen froze to death.

Hizzoner also declared a travel ban across the five boroughs until noon Monday.

Thousands of flights in and out of the NYC-metro area were cancelled by Sunday afternoon. While the Big Apple's subway system will operate on modified service during the onslaught, the Long Island Rail Road was shut down, and Metro-North will run on a holiday schedule Monday, with weekend schedules in place on branch lines.

Across the Hudson, thousands were already without power as of Sunday evening, and Governor Mikie Sherrill issued a mandatory travel ban that will end at 7 am Monday. NJ Transit suspended service. (ANI)

