Air India suspends flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam till Nov 7 amid tensions

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Air India and Air India Express have announced the suspension of their flight operations to key destinations in Saudi Arabia due to the evolving security situation in the region, offering affected passengers complimentary rebooking options or full refunds.

According to the official advisory, flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended through November 7, while services connecting to Jeddah will be suspended through October 31.

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"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026," the airlines stated in a joint advisory shared on X.

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"Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 24 October 2026 may avail flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings," it added.

To accommodate travellers impacted by the flight disruptions, Air India is permitting a one-time complimentary date change for bookings made on or before October 24.

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Passengers travelling to or from Riyadh and Dammam with original travel dates up to 7 November, they "may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026."

On the other hand, those travelling to or from Jeddah with original travel dates up to 31 October, the airline said, "may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 14 November 2026."

Air India Express passengers are being offered expanded alternative routing across both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

"Air India Express guests booked on Riyadh and Dammam sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026," the carrier stated.

"Guests booked on Jeddah sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 31 October 2026 may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, for travel up to 14 November 2026," it added.

The airline added that dedicated support teams are assisting affected passengers through their city booking offices and call centres.

IndiGo has extended the cancellation of all its flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah until Saturday, October 31, in view of the evolving security situation in Saudi Arabia.

The airline confirmed the decision in a travel advisory, emphasising that passenger and crew safety remain its top priorities as it coordinates with relevant authorities.

"Following a careful assessment, flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will also remain cancelled until 31 October 2026 (inclusive)," the airline stated in a post on X.

"The safety and well-being of our customers and crew continue to guide every decision we make. We remain in close coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations," IndiGo added.

This came a day after the airline announced that the flights "to and from Riyadh will remain cancelled until 31 October 2026 (inclusive), while flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until 27 October 2026 (inclusive)."

On Friday, Akasa Air also extended the suspension of its flights to and from Jeddah until November 10 and Riyadh until November 30 amid the evolving security situation in Saudi Arabia, the airline said in a travel update on Friday.

Responding to the widespread flight disruptions, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah issued a detailed advisory to support Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims affected by cancellations.

The consulate stated that it is actively extending assistance through its round-the-clock control rooms operational in Jeddah and Makkah. Supported by local Indian community associations and volunteers, the mission is facilitating food, essential medicines, and immediate relief wherever required.

The diplomatic mission is also maintaining continuous contact with Indian airlines regarding passenger refunds and connecting Indian Umrah tour operators with airlines that continue to operate flights to India. These alternative travel arrangements remain subject to seat availability, applicable airfares, and specific airline guidelines.

The consulate urged all affected travellers to remain in regular communication with their respective airlines, travel agents, and Umrah service providers for rebooking and refund processes, confirming that it continues to work with all stakeholders to facilitate the early return of stranded Indian nationals. (ANI)

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