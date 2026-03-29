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Home / World / Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missile threats

Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missile threats

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ANI
Updated At : 08:15 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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Manama [Bahrain], March 29 (ANI): Air raid sirens were activated across parts of the West Asia early Sunday, with alerts issued in Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel following reports of incoming missile and drone threats, according to CNN.

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In Bahrain, the Interior Ministry urged citizens to take shelter and "remain calm" after warning sirens were sounded across affected areas.

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In a post on X, the Ministry said, "The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place ."

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Meanwhile, Kuwait's Ministry of Defence responded to "hostile missile and drone attacks", as reported by Kuwait News Agency, indicating a heightened security situation in the country.

According to CNN, in Israel, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it was working to intercept missiles launched from Iran. Emergency alerts were also issued by the Israel Home Front Command, directing residents in affected areas to move to protected spaces.

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Shortly afterwards, Israeli authorities said residents were permitted to leave shelters, suggesting that the immediate threat had subsided, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) on Sunday confirmed that its industrial facility was targeted in an Iranian attack on Saturday, according to a statement reported by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

In its statement, Alba said that two employees sustained minor injuries, adding that the safety and security of its workforce remain its top priority.

The company further noted that it is currently assessing the extent of damage to its facilities while continuing efforts to maintain operational resilience and ensure employee safety.

"The safety and security of Alba's people remain its top priority, and the Company confirms that two of Alba's employees sustained minor injuries," the statement read as quoted by BNA.

Alba said it will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

This development comes after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a statement, claimed responsibility for targeting key industrial facilities in the region, including aluminium plants in the UAE and Bahrain, as reported by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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