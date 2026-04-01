icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Airman's rescue operation US cover to steal enriched uranium: Iran

Airman's rescue operation US cover to steal enriched uranium: Iran

Tehran says it downed 11 American air assets

article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:37 AM Apr 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A man walks through the rubble of damaged buildings following an Israeli strike in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS
Advertisement

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday said a US operation to rescue a downed airman may have been a cover to “steal enriched uranium” and added the attempt led to a ‘humiliating defeat’ for the US.

Advertisement

On Sunday, President Donald Trump said the US recovered a second crew member of an F-15E jet that went down over Iran on Friday in what he called a “daring” search and rescue operation. Iran’s military has called it “a deception and escape mission,” insisting it was “completely foiled”.

Advertisement

On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said there were “many questions and uncertainties” about the operation. “The area where the American pilot was claimed to be present in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is a long way from the area where they attempted to land or wanted to land their forces in central Iran,” he said.

Advertisement

“The possibility that this was a deception operation to steal enriched uranium should not be ignored at all.” He added that the operation was “a disaster” for the US. Iran’s military said several US aircraft had to “make emergency landings” in southern Isfahan province after being hit during the mission, with the US “forced to heavily bombard the downed aircraft” as a result. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it downed 11 US planes in the firefight that ensued during the “rescue mission”. The Iranian Fars News Agency, which is close to the IRGC reported that the US lost 11 planes in the ‘mission’ — two C-130 aircraft; four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters; one A-10 “Warthog” attack aircraft; two “Little Bird” helicopters and two MQ-9 “Reaper” drones.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts