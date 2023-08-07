Airstrikes kill 3 in Ukraine, Moscow suspends flights after drone attack

Kyiv, August 6

Three people have died during a night of airstrikes and intense shelling across Ukraine, officials said on Sunday, while Moscow’s second-largest airport suspended flights following a foiled drone attack near the Russian capital.

Two people were killed and four more were injured following a Russian air strike in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, said the head of the local regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian forces launch 70 missiles Flights were last halted at the airport on July 30, when two drones crashed into the Moscow City business district after being jammed by Russian air defences.

business district after being jammed by Russian air defences. The attack was one of four strikes on the Russian capital in a month, spotlighting Moscow’s vulnerability as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its second year.

The attempted drone strike followed a night of heavy clashes across Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force reported on Sunday that Russian forces had launched 70 attack drones and air and sea missiles overnight.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a guided bomb had hit a blood transfusion centre in the area’s Kupyan district late on Saturday.

“This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media. “Defeating terrorists is a matter of honour for everyone who values life.” A woman in her eighties was also killed by Ukrainian shelling in Russian-held Donetsk, the city’s Moscow-appointed mayor Alexei Kulemzin said on Sunday. Moscow’s Vnukovo airport located 15 km (nine miles) southwest of the Russian capital briefly suspended flights Sunday morning after a drone was shot down in the airspace around the city.

The drone was destroyed by air defence systems in the Podolsk region of the Moscow suburbs, the Russian defence ministry said. — AP

