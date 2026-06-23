Ajit Doval calls for tackling "non-traditional" security threats at BRICS NSA meeting

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday raised concerns over emerging security threats and challenges in an increasingly digitised world, noting them as one of the key issues for deliberations at the 16th BRICS National Security Adviser meeting in New Delhi.

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Addressing the gathering here, the NSA asserted that the "non-traditional threats" have advanced against conventional responses. Noting that the innovative variants of cyber threats and terrorism have created cross-border challenges, Doval recognised the need to navigate through these challenges.

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"We need to be cognizant of the new security threats and challenges. Non-traditional threats have transcended national borders and have developed defeat systems against conventional responses. Innovative disruptive technologies, more camouflaged variants of terrorism, cyber threats, in a world are getting increasingly digitised. They all constitute an important threat for us. Today, we will be navigating some of these non-traditional security challenges in our collective deliberations here," he said.

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Furthermore, he said that the NSA meeting will also discuss the outcomes of the two BRICS joint working groups on counter-terrorism.

"We will also discuss the outcomes of the two BRICS joint working groups on counter-terrorism and on the security in the use of information and communication technologies. I look forward to your valuable interventions," he stated.

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Earlier, Ajit Doval hailed the BRICS group as a "very special coalition", expressing elation over its growth, and stating that the member and partner economies have "got a very special role to play in this world."

Doval said that the meeting assumes importance amid the ongoing "geopolitical uncertainties."

"We are meeting at a very tumultuous time. The world is beleaguered by military conflicts and complex security problems. It is facing geopolitical uncertainties, economic strains, and disruptive technology. Not only that the threats are compounding, but the instruments and institutional mechanisms are increasingly finding themselves to be inadequate to resolve or mitigate these conflicts. Multilateralism is on the decline," he said.

Underscoring the evolving role of BRICS in global governance, Doval said that it was originally conceived to provide a platform for emerging economies to foster economic cooperation and strengthen the voice of the Global South.

He noted that the bloc remains dedicated to institutional reforms and a collaborative approach to international challenges.

The BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting began with NSA Ajit Doval welcoming the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and Iran's Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ghadir Nezamipour, Secretary-General of the UAE Supreme Council for National Security Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi and Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency of South Africa.

Then, a group photo with all the heads of security of all participating countries was taken. (ANI)

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