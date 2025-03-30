DT
Home / World / Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. Dignitaries, officials, and community members extended greetings, praying for prosperity and blessings upon the UAE.
ANI
Updated At : 02:01 PM Mar 30, 2025 IST
Ajman [UAE], March 30 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, accompanied by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received well-wishers this morning at Al Zaher Palace on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

The Ruler and Crown Prince accepted greetings from sheikhs, dignitaries, tribal elders, senior officials, and heads of departments, as well as citizens and members of the Arab and Islamic communities residing in the UAE.

Well-wishers prayed for continued health and happiness for the leadership and for prosperity and blessings upon the UAE and its people. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

