DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Ajman secures Guinness World Record with 603-vehicle formation of 'EID AL ETIHAD UAE 54'

Ajman secures Guinness World Record with 603-vehicle formation of 'EID AL ETIHAD UAE 54'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:05 AM Dec 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ajman [UAE], December 2 (ANI/WAM): The Emirate of Ajman has marked a significant achievement by officially entering the Guinness World Records. This follows the successful formation of the world's largest celebratory phrase using vehicles, where 603 automobiles were precisely arranged to spell out the message, "EID AL ETIHAD UAE 54."

Advertisement

The impressive and highly coordinated event was held under the patronage of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism, Culture, and Information.

Advertisement

This accomplishment, which coincides with the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, has been acclaimed by the Guinness judging panel that extended high praise for the outstanding precision and organisational caliber demonstrated throughout the event.

Advertisement

Coordinating the synchronised movement of 603 vehicles to construct a legible phrase of this scale was acknowledged as an unprecedented feat, underscoring Ajman's capability to execute world-class events with remarkable visual impact.

The event was organised collaboratively by the Ajman Transportation Authority, Ajman Holding, and Rayaat company. All participating entities were presented with official certificates from Guinness World Records, recognising the new record, which celebrates their efforts in presenting this national occasion in a distinguished manner that profoundly reflects the joy and pride in the achievements of the UAE Union. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts