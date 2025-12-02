Ajman secures Guinness World Record with 603-vehicle formation of 'EID AL ETIHAD UAE 54'

Ajman [UAE], December 2 (ANI/WAM): The Emirate of Ajman has marked a significant achievement by officially entering the Guinness World Records. This follows the successful formation of the world's largest celebratory phrase using vehicles, where 603 automobiles were precisely arranged to spell out the message, "EID AL ETIHAD UAE 54."

The impressive and highly coordinated event was held under the patronage of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism, Culture, and Information.

This accomplishment, which coincides with the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, has been acclaimed by the Guinness judging panel that extended high praise for the outstanding precision and organisational caliber demonstrated throughout the event.

Coordinating the synchronised movement of 603 vehicles to construct a legible phrase of this scale was acknowledged as an unprecedented feat, underscoring Ajman's capability to execute world-class events with remarkable visual impact.

The event was organised collaboratively by the Ajman Transportation Authority, Ajman Holding, and Rayaat company. All participating entities were presented with official certificates from Guinness World Records, recognising the new record, which celebrates their efforts in presenting this national occasion in a distinguished manner that profoundly reflects the joy and pride in the achievements of the UAE Union. (ANI/WAM)

