Akasa Air extends suspension of flights to Jeddah, Riyadh amid evolving security situation in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, October 24 (ANI): Akasa Air has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Jeddah until November 10 and Riyadh until November 30 amid the evolving security situation in Saudi Arabia, the airline said in a travel update on Friday.

In a post on X on October 23, the airline said the decision followed a careful assessment of the prevailing security situation and the safety environment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

“In view of the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and following a careful assessment of the safety environment, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from the following destinations: Jeddah: Until and including November 10, 2026; Riyadh: Until and including November 30, 2026,” the airline said.

Advertisement

The airline added that it was closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation in real time.

Passengers affected by the cancellations can opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original source of payment within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. Those who booked through travel partners have been advised to contact them directly for assistance.

Advertisement

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” Akasa Air said.

The development comes amid heightened security concerns in the region, with attacks targeting civilian and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said the Indian Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia were actively coordinating with airlines and tour operators to facilitate the return of Indian pilgrims stranded in the Kingdom.

Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said approximately 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims had returned to India over the past week, while more than 10,000 other Umrah pilgrims had also travelled home on available flights.

He added that Indian diplomatic missions were discussing arrangements to facilitate the return of other pilgrims at the earliest and were providing assistance through community volunteers. The Embassy and Consulate are also operating 24-hour control rooms in Riyadh and Jeddah and issuing regular advisories to keep Indian nationals informed about the situation.

The MEA had earlier condemned attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including strikes on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field on October 21.

According to the ministry, one Indian national was killed, and two others were injured in the Dammam airport incident, while another Indian citizen sustained injuries in the Shaybah oil field attack.

India has called for an immediate cessation of attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure and expressed hope for an early return of peace and normalcy in the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)