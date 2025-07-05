DT
Al Ain camel racing festival kicks off

Al Ain camel racing festival kicks off

ANI
Updated At : 12:10 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
Al Ain [UAE], July 5 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the patronage of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Al Ain Camel Racing Festival officially kicked off today at Al Rawda Camel Racetrack in Al Ain Region.

Camel owners participating in the festival extended their heartfelt gratitude to President Sheikh Mohamed for his patronage and unwavering support for the sport of camel racing, as well as for his directive to hold the festival in the Al Ain region.

They also expressed their sincere appreciation to Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continuous encouragement and leadership in promoting traditional Emirati heritage through such events. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

