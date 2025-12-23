DT
PT
Home / World / Al Ain Zoo records 390 animal births in 2025

Al Ain Zoo records 390 animal births in 2025

ANI
Updated At : 02:25 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
Al Ain [UAE], December 23 (ANI/WAM): Al Ain Zoo has welcomed approximately 390 newborn animals by the end of December, with 65 per cent belonging to endangered species, underscoring the success of its sustainable population programmes.

The zoo said the births reflect its ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation and the protection of global biodiversity.

Species recorded include Addax, Addra Mhorr Gazelle, African Dorcas Gazelle, African Spurred Tortoise, Barbary Sheep, Arabian Gazelle, Arabian Sand Gazelle (Rhim), Arabian Tahr, Arabian Oryx, Beisa Oryx, Black-Faced Impala, Chad Dama Gazelle, Greek Tortoise, Hippopotamus, Mhorr Gazelle, Nile Lechwe, Scimitar-Horned Oryx, and Speke's Gazelle.

The Zoo's animal care teams work around the clock to provide suitable habitats, balanced nutrition and continuous health monitoring, applying scientific best practices to support the well-being of mothers and increase the survival rates of newborns.

In 2025, Al Ain Zoo recorded data on 18 species from various species through the global ZIMS system, which specialises in documenting and managing animal information across international zoological institutions.

"The Zoo relies on ZIMS for its accurate and comprehensive data, which includes species identification and classification, documentation of daily behaviour, feed records, and operational logs," Reem Ahmed Al Kaabi, Animal Records Officer, said.

She said sharing data with other zoos supports international coordination and strengthens collective conservation efforts.

ZIMS is a specialised platform designed for registrars, keepers, and animal care professionals, and is used by more than 1,200 accredited zoos worldwide, making it one of the most important documentation systems in the field. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

