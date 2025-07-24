Al Dhaid Date Festival attracts major date producers from across UAE

Sharjah [UAE], July 24 (ANI/WAM): The 9th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, the most prominent agricultural and commercial event organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), officially opened today, Thursday, at Expo Al Dhaid.

Running from July 23 to 27, the festival has attracted major date producers and palm farmers from across the UAE, along with 15 agricultural companies and key stakeholders from governmental and private agricultural entities and home-based businesses.

The official opening ceremony was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE); Dr Mohammed Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at MOCCAE; Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah City Municipal Council; and members of the SCCI board.

Also present were Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Sultan Al Shamsi, Director of the National Agriculture Centre; and Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of Al Dhaid Date Festival, along with heads of municipal councils in Central and Eastern Sharjah, senior officials, and representatives of participating government entities.

Following the official launch, the attendees toured the festival and explored diverse displays of dates and fruits, engaging directly with farmers and exhibitors who shared insights into product quality and palm care techniques.

The attendees were also briefed about the various competitions, contests, and heritage-themed activities held on the opening day, which highlighted the value of local agricultural heritage and enriched the cultural dimension of the festival.

The opening ceremony featured official recognition of participating government entities for their support, in addition to awarding winners of the first two days of competitions.

Evening programming offered a variety of heritage contests and entertainment programmes, complemented by an expert-led seminar focusing on palm tree varieties, cultivation methods, and the distinctive characteristics of Sharjah's agricultural practices, emphasising both traditional knowledge and modern farming innovation.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said: "Over nine successive editions the festival has firmly positioned itself as both a cultural landmark and a dynamic economic platform supporting hundreds of farmers in Sharjah and the UAE."

He noted that this success reinforces the Sharjah Chamber's commitment to advancing the agricultural sector by fostering a competitive environment that encourages farmers to improve the quality of their produce.

Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed that the Al Dhaid Date Festival is a national initiative supporting the UAE's food security efforts and strengthening sustainable agricultural systems.

He added: "The festival, held annually, with its broad community participation and remarkable engagement, underscores a growing awareness of the importance of investing in local agriculture..." He emphasised the alignment with the Ministry's vision to bolster agricultural resilience, innovation, and sustainability.

Mohammed Musabah Al Tunaiji stated that the festival acts as a strategic interface between farmers and investors, fostering partnerships and highlighting emerging talents and youth engagement in palm cultivation.

This year's edition features multiple competitions with substantial prizes, covering categories such as Khneizi, Khalas, and Shishi, along with two elite categories: "General Al Dhaid Elite Dates" and "Special Al Dhaid Elite Dates" for Northern Emirates farmers.

Additional contests include a women-focused homegrown date competition, the "Ratb Al Kharaif Beauty" contest for children, and competitions for local lemon and red fig varieties. All entries are held to high standards under the Chamber's "Busharat Al-Qeith" initiative, promoting early harvest excellence.

The festival includes a rich lineup of heritage-themed activities, expert-led workshops, and educational seminars promoting best practices in palm care and modern farming technologies.

It also provides home-based producers with commercial exposure, contributing to socio-economic engagement under the UAE's Year of Community theme.

The festival offers a well-rounded experience blending heritage, economic exchange, and public awareness. It reinforces its role as a leading platform for farmers and agri-sector stakeholders, promoting agricultural excellence, community involvement, and the celebration of local produce within a culturally immersive environment. (ANI/WAM)

