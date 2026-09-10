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Home / World / Alarm raised over escalating enforced disappearances in Balochistan as Baloch families demand answers

Alarm raised over escalating enforced disappearances in Balochistan as Baloch families demand answers

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ANI
Updated At : 03:12 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan] September 10 (ANI): The protest camp of the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) continued outside the Quetta Press Club, marking its 6,353rd consecutive day as families of missing persons continued to demand information about their loved ones. Visitors from various sections of society joined the camp to express solidarity with families affected by enforced disappearances, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch raised serious concerns over reports that bodies recovered in Mastung the previous day had allegedly been buried without their identities being made public. He stated that the lack of identification had intensified anxiety among families who fear that the remains could belong to relatives who disappeared in Balochistan.

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Nasrullah said bodies of individuals previously subjected to enforced disappearance had also been recovered from different parts of the province. He stressed that even if the Mastung deaths occurred during an alleged encounter, authorities were legally and constitutionally obligated to establish and disclose the identities of the deceased through a transparent process.

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Nasrullah demanded the immediate identification of all bodies recovered from Mastung, saying transparency was essential to ending the uncertainty faced by families searching for missing relatives. Separately, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) alleged that a 17-year-old FSc student from Lasi Goth in Karachi’s Malir area died while in police custody after allegedly being subjected to torture.

The BYC said police and intelligence personnel forcibly took the teenager from his home on August 29, after which his whereabouts became unknown. The following day, his family reportedly received his body at Jinnah Hospital, where they were allegedly told that he had died from an electric shock, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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The BYC questioned the circumstances of the teenager’s death, arguing that his reported custody raised concerns over possible torture, custodial abuse and the alleged use of electric shocks. The organisation called for an independent investigation and accountability, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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