Home / World / Albania to hold parliamentary elections today

Albania to hold parliamentary elections today

Albania will hold parliamentary elections today in which Prime Minister Edi Rama is seeking an unprecedented fourth term in office.
ANI
Updated At : 12:21 PM May 11, 2025 IST
Tirana [Albania], May 11 (ANI/ WAM): Albania will hold parliamentary elections today in which Prime Minister Edi Rama is seeking an unprecedented fourth term in office.

A total of 3.7 million Albanian citizens are eligible to elect 140 members of parliament, with the Albanian diaspora participating in the ballot for the first time. Results are expected tomorrow.

The latest polling puts Rama's party on course for another term in government. Surveys show the Socialists polling between 49.9 per cent and 50.5 per cent, enough to secure around 74 to 75 seats in the 140-member parliament, just above the threshold needed to govern alone. The main opposition coalition, led by the Democrats, is trailing with 37-41 per cent and projected to take between 54 and 59 seats, a drop compared to previous elections.

Prime Minister Edi Rama and his ruling Socialist Party are both aiming for a historic fourth term after a campaign dominated by promises to join the European Union.

The upcoming vote is widely being regarded as a decisive moment for Albania's democratic trajectory, its commitment to fighting corruption and its long-standing aspiration to join the European Union. (ANI/ WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

