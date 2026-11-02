Albanian PM Edi Rama unveils PasqyrAlbania a platform to track public services, citizen complaints; vows 'transparency'

Tirana [Albania], Novembr 2 (ANI): Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has unveiled a new initiative called PasqyrAlbania where every citizen's complaint or a public service can be tracked online in real-time much like one would a courier parcel.

According to the Albanian Prime Minister, the new civic platform will allow citizens to monitor public investments and the progress of projects in their areas. They can also track status of their complaints and applications in real time. All official documents, legal references and detailed information addressing every public question and concern about the file, at its current stage, are now available.

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Speaking on Instagram to the Albanian people PM Edi Rama said, "PasqyrAlbania is one of the results of the reflection on the Flamingo protest, on that demonstration at the start of June. The first pillar refers to “see”, so that the citizen can see, transparently, where money is being invested and what it is being invested in. The second pillar refers to the notion “understand”, so that citizens understand what decisions each citizen's municipality is taking. We have also developed the virtual assistant, to help citizens with what has most recently been approved in each citizen's municipality. The third pillar, where the citizen has their own space: logging in with e-Albania, they will be able to track applications, services and complaints. Every service has a set deadline under the law. Within this deadline, the institution is obliged to give an answer."

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The key initiative also ensures that officials address the citizen's issue on time and update the status of a citizen’s complaint in real time.

"I have told you of the pledge that we will turn every trouble, every request, every complaint, every problem into a DHL parcel. So, just as we send a parcel with DHL and follow where it is the whole time, we will do the same with the complaint, the request, the problem, the worry. On the one hand, this will let every citizen see the status of their own “parcel”. On the other, it will let the administration follow in real time where a request or a complaint gets stuck. Answering on time is an obligation we must hold as primary in this relationship," PM Rama said.

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Every file on the system remains open and can be updated. It will also not contain any political statement but be supported by legal references and official documents.

"Here, inside PasqyrAlbania, we also have Flamingo Mirror, as part of the Mirror of the Flamingos, a section dedicated to projects of special importance and to issues that draw special public attention, so that anyone can see with maximum transparency what they hear. It is a mirror against disinformation. PasqyrAlbania is an innovation that brings the whole state together in the digital mirror of your phone or computer," the Albanian PM said.

The Albanian Prime Minister further said that the new tools proved that the government has nothing to hide when it comes to government projects or citizen complaints. PM Rama underlined that the project will ensure that disinformation does not spread and result in disruption on public life. (ANI)

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